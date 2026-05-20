Hot Springs’ Garvan Gardens, Crystal mining and award-winning Sake
Discover the unique array of enchanting activities and destinations in Hot Springs, Arkansas with your host Associate Producer Jillian Parks reporting live on location.
Join associate producer, Jillian Parks in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for an exploration of Garvan Gardens with Rush, the education director for an overview of the 400-acre site.
Next up is a chat with James Zigras, owner of Avant Mining where they harvest museum quality crystals.
Last but by no means least is an exploration of Hot Springs’ award-winning, world-class Origami Sake production with owner Matt Bell.
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