© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hot Springs’ Garvan Gardens, Crystal mining and award-winning Sake

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 20, 2026 at 8:03 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Resident Peacocks greet guests at Hot Springs' idyllic Garvan Gardens
Tom Wilmer
Resident Peacocks greet guests at Hot Springs' idyllic Garvan Gardens

Discover the unique array of enchanting activities and destinations in Hot Springs, Arkansas with your host Associate Producer Jillian Parks reporting live on location.

Join associate producer, Jillian Parks in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for an exploration of Garvan Gardens with Rush, the education director for an overview of the 400-acre site.

Garvan Gardens tranquil setting includes captivating streams and waterfalls
Tom Wilmer
Garvan Gardens tranquil setting includes captivating streams and waterfalls
Crystal mining in Hot Springs Arkansas
Jillian Parks
Crystal mining in Hot Springs Arkansas

Next up is a chat with James Zigras, owner of Avant Mining where they harvest museum quality crystals.

Origami Sake Logo
Jillian Parks
Origami Sake Logo

Last but by no means least is an exploration of Hot Springs’ award-winning, world-class Origami Sake production with owner Matt Bell.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer