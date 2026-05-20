Hot Springs’ Garvan Gardens, Crystal mining and award-winning Sake

Join associate producer, Jillian Parks in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for an exploration of Garvan Gardens with Rush, the education director for an overview of the 400-acre site.

Tom Wilmer Garvan Gardens tranquil setting includes captivating streams and waterfalls

Jillian Parks Crystal mining in Hot Springs Arkansas

Next up is a chat with James Zigras, owner of Avant Mining where they harvest museum quality crystals.

Jillian Parks Origami Sake Logo

Last but by no means least is an exploration of Hot Springs’ award-winning, world-class Origami Sake production with owner Matt Bell.

KCBX/NPR Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify