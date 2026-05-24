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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Hot Springs Arkansas’ Kollective Coffee and fine Italian dining

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 24, 2026 at 9:13 PM PDT
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kollective Coffee & Tea pour over
Kollective Coffee & Tea
kollective Coffee & Tea pour over

Associate Producer & host Jillian Parks reports from Hot Springs Arkansas for an exploration of Kollective Coffee & Tea, followed by a visit with Sascia Marchesi. He’s the Michelin star chef at J&S Italian Villa diner.

Join associate producer Jillian Parks in Hot Springs Arkansas for a visit with Kevin Rodgers, the owner of Kollective Coffee and Tea An excellent place to start your morning--Not long ago, it earned USA Today readers’ poll as one of America’s 10 Best.

Next up join Jillian Parks as she visits with Executive Chef and co-owner of J&S Italian Villa restaurant, Sascia Marchesi.

J&S Italian Villa entree
Jillian Parks
J&S Italian Villa entree

He’s a Michelin star chef and co-owner of J&S Italian Villa where he has quickly established the diner as one of Hot Springs, Arkansas most popular and stylish dining establishments.

A native of Bergamo, Italy, Marchesi, showcases his house-made fresh pastas, premium seafood, expertly prepared meats, and a selection of wines from around the world at J&S Italian Villa.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer