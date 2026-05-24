Hot Springs Arkansas’ Kollective Coffee and fine Italian dining

Join associate producer Jillian Parks in Hot Springs Arkansas for a visit with Kevin Rodgers, the owner of Kollective Coffee and Tea An excellent place to start your morning--Not long ago, it earned USA Today readers’ poll as one of America’s 10 Best.

Next up join Jillian Parks as she visits with Executive Chef and co-owner of J&S Italian Villa restaurant, Sascia Marchesi.

Jillian Parks J&S Italian Villa entree

He’s a Michelin star chef and co-owner of J&S Italian Villa where he has quickly established the diner as one of Hot Springs, Arkansas most popular and stylish dining establishments.

A native of Bergamo, Italy, Marchesi, showcases his house-made fresh pastas, premium seafood, expertly prepared meats, and a selection of wines from around the world at J&S Italian Villa.

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