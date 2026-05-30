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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Adaptive regenerative cattle grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo

By Tom Wilmer
Published May 30, 2026 at 12:10 PM PDT
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Cattle at Camp San Luis Obispo compliant to follow adaptive reuse of range
Major Erick Czaja
Cattle at Camp San Luis Obispo compliant to follow adaptive reuse of range

Eric Czaja, a US Army Special Forces Major leads Monterey, California’s Naval Postgraduate School’s Regenerative Grazing Open Air Lab on 2,500 acres at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an illuminating conversation with Eric Czaja, a US Army Special Forces Major who’s leading Monterey California’s Naval Postgraduate School’s Regenerative Grazing Open Air Lab (R-GOAL) on 2,500 acres at Camp San Luis Obispo, CA.

Major Erick Czaja, shares insights about adaptive Multi-Paddock grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo where projects leverage variable stock densities to reduce fuel loads preventing wildfires.
Jillian Parks
Major Erick Czaja, shares insights about adaptive Multi-Paddock grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo where projects leverage variable stock densities to reduce fuel loads preventing wildfires.

The cattle grazing operation is a model for potential expansion across 26 million-acres under the management of the Department of Defense.

Cattle grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo
Major Erick Czaja
Cattle grazing at Camp San Luis Obispo

Using Adaptive Multi-Paddock grazing, the project leverages variable stock densities to reduce fuel loads preventing wildfires, while revitalizing training areas, enhancing warfighter proficiency and simultaneously improving water infiltration.

Camp San Luis Obispo's cattle out on the range
Major Erick Czaja
Camp San Luis Obispo's cattle out on the range

R-GOAL establishes baseline metrics, with ongoing evaluations to demonstrate scalability and operational benefits.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) interviewing Major Erick Czaja at the old Officers Club, Camp San Luis Obispo
Jillian Parks
Correspondent Tom Wilmer (left) interviewing Major Erick Czaja at the old Officers Club, Camp San Luis Obispo

Unlocking the full potential of regenerative grazing on DoD installations offers immense opportunities-- strengthening the warfighter, enhancing military training lands, while delivering long-term benefits for military readiness, and local communities across vast, untapped acres.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer