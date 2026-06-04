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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Templeton wine producer’s 47 harvests and the industry’s challenges

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:26 PM PDT
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Vic Roberts at his Victor Hugo winery processing facility in Templeton, California
Tom Wilmer
Vic Roberts at his Victor Hugo winery processing facility in Templeton, California

Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery on El Pomar Road in Templeton, California, shares insights about his decades as a passionate grower and producer of award-winning wines and the current challenges facing the wine industry.

Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery on El Pomar Road in Templeton, California, graduated from U.C. Davis in 1979. Vic and his wife, Leslie, planted their first vines in 1985 and today grow all their own grapes, as well as estate olive oil on their 80 acres in the Templeton, California countryside at Victor Hugo Winery.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer