Templeton wine producer’s 47 harvests and the industry’s challenges
Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery on El Pomar Road in Templeton, California, shares insights about his decades as a passionate grower and producer of award-winning wines and the current challenges facing the wine industry.
Vic Roberts, owner of Victor Hugo Winery on El Pomar Road in Templeton, California, graduated from U.C. Davis in 1979. Vic and his wife, Leslie, planted their first vines in 1985 and today grow all their own grapes, as well as estate olive oil on their 80 acres in the Templeton, California countryside at Victor Hugo Winery.