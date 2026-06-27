Teddy’s—one of America’s last Chitlin Circuit Juke Joints
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Louisiana's East Baton Rouge Parish, in the outback near the village of Zachary at the legendary Teddy’s Juke Joint.
Following a pitch-black evening drive along a gravel road, we arrive at Teddy’s Juke Joint swamp blues club for a visit with the legendary proprietor 80 year-old Lloyd Johnson Junior.
Historically Juke joints like Teddy’s were housed in the front room of a sharecropper’s shack where neighbors congregated to sing the blues, dance the night away and down a pint or two.
At one time, hundreds of juke joints dotted the rural countryside throughout rural Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.
The legendary Blues Highway, also dubbed the Chitlin Circuit spanned from Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico. Today less than five juke joints remain in business along the legendary Swamp Blues Trail.
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