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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Teddy’s—one of America’s last Chitlin Circuit Juke Joints

By Tom Wilmer
Published June 27, 2026 at 6:32 PM PDT
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Lloyd Johnson Junior, owner of Teddy's Juke joint in East Baton Rouge Parish, Luisiana
Randy Hair
Lloyd Johnson Junior, owner of Teddy's Juke joint in East Baton Rouge Parish, Luisiana

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Louisiana's East Baton Rouge Parish, in the outback near the village of Zachary at the legendary Teddy’s Juke Joint.

Following a pitch-black evening drive along a gravel road, we arrive at Teddy’s Juke Joint swamp blues club for a visit with the legendary proprietor 80 year-old Lloyd Johnson Junior. 

Sexy Red (right) shares insights about why she loves Juke Joints with correspondent Tom Wilmer
Randi Hair
Sexy Red (right) shares insights about why she loves Juke Joints with correspondent Tom Wilmer

Historically Juke joints like Teddy’s were housed in the front room of a sharecropper’s shack where neighbors congregated to sing the blues, dance the night away and down a pint or two.

Festive interior at the legendary Teddy's Juke Joint.
Randi Hair
Festive interior at the legendary Teddy's Juke Joint.

At one time, hundreds of juke joints dotted the rural countryside throughout rural Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

Sign inside Teddy's Juke Joint
Randi Hair
Sign inside Teddy's Juke Joint

The legendary Blues Highway, also dubbed the Chitlin Circuit spanned from Minnesota down to the Gulf of Mexico. Today less than five juke joints remain in business along the legendary Swamp Blues Trail.

This show is a re-shared as one of the most popular Baton Rouge series podcasts on Journeys of Discovery.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer