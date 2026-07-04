The Hunt for Red October’s Morro Bay connection
A visit with Larry Newland at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum where he shares insights about the Navy rescue submarine and other nautical artifacts on display. We’ll also visit with four former Naval crew members who served aboard the rescue submarine DSRV Avalon.
There’s a Naval rescue submarine that resides out front, facing the Embarcadero at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum. It’s a U.S. Navy DSRV—deep submergence Rescue Vehicle, dubbed the Avalon.
It was first launched in 1971, along with her sister vessel the Mystic. The DSRV’s are 50 feet-long with a capacity to carry 24 passengers in addition to the crew.
Utilizing US Air Force C5 and C141 aircraft, the DSRV and its associated equipment and support staff could be dispatched to a port anywhere in the world. The vessels utilized technology and materials derived from the Gemini and Apollo space program.
The DSRV was featured in the 1990 movie The Hunt for Red October starring Sean Connery.
Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Larry Newland at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, to discover the rest of the story, as well as an overview of the Maritime Museum’s nautical artifacts.
We’ll then meet with four of the former Navy crewmen who served aboard the DSRVs.
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