The Hunt for Red October’s Morro Bay connection

There’s a Naval rescue submarine that resides out front, facing the Embarcadero at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum. It’s a U.S. Navy DSRV—deep submergence Rescue Vehicle, dubbed the Avalon.

Tom Wilmer US Navy DSRV Avalon on display at Morro Bay Maritime Museum

It was first launched in 1971, along with her sister vessel the Mystic. The DSRV’s are 50 feet-long with a capacity to carry 24 passengers in addition to the crew.

Utilizing US Air Force C5 and C141 aircraft, the DSRV and its associated equipment and support staff could be dispatched to a port anywhere in the world. The vessels utilized technology and materials derived from the Gemini and Apollo space program.

Hunt for Red October film promo

The DSRV was featured in the 1990 movie The Hunt for Red October starring Sean Connery.

Tom Wilmer Historic tug ALMA that rescued survivors of the oil transport vessel S.S. Montebello, sunk by a Japanese submarine off the coast of Cambria days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 1941.

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Larry Newland at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum, to discover the rest of the story, as well as an overview of the Maritime Museum’s nautical artifacts.

Tom Wilmer US Coast Guard rescue vessel on display at the Morro Bay Maritime Museum

We’ll then meet with four of the former Navy crewmen who served aboard the DSRVs.

Tom Wilmer Fishing boat on display at Morro Bay Maritime Museum

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