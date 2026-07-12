Sheffield Alabama’s legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio

When Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, Alabama, first opened in 1969 it was quickly marking up the charts with number one hits by the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Linda Rondstadt, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon and many more legendary recording artists.

Muscle Shoals Sound Studio Inside the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio's recording room with it's classic circa-1969 mixing board.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio is the funkiness of the circa- 1960s studio environment itself. It’s far from high-tech—and that’s a timeless, unchanged reason why Musicians love its distinctive sound qualities.

Tom Wilmer Muscle Shoals Sound Studio exterior

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to discover the rest of the story and discover the nearby home of Florence, Alabama.

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