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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Sheffield Alabama’s legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 12, 2026 at 3:56 PM PDT
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The legendary Swampers AKA the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
The legendary Swampers AKA the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section

Birthplace of the legendary and timeless Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section—revered as the Swampers in Muscle Shoals, Alabama

When Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield, Alabama, first opened in 1969 it was quickly marking up the charts with number one hits by the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Wilson Pickett, Linda Rondstadt, Rod Stewart, Paul Simon and many more legendary recording artists.

Inside the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio's recording room with it's classic circa-1969 mixing board.
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio
Inside the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio's recording room with it's classic circa-1969 mixing board.

One of the most fascinating aspects of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio is the funkiness of the circa- 1960s studio environment itself. It’s far from high-tech—and that’s a timeless, unchanged reason why Musicians love its distinctive sound qualities.

Muscle Shoals Sound Studio exterior
Tom Wilmer
Muscle Shoals Sound Studio exterior

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to discover the rest of the story and discover the nearby home of Florence, Alabama.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
KCBX/NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer