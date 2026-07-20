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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Memphis--Sun Studio revered as birthplace of Rock & Roll

By Tom Wilmer
Published July 20, 2026 at 8:51 PM PDT
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Recording studio inside Sun Studio
Tom Wilmer
Recording studio inside Sun Studio

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Sun Studio in Memphis, Tennessee.

Known fondly as the birthplace of Rock & Roll, Sun Studio opened its doors as Memphis Recording Service in 1950.

It was Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats’ “Rocket 88” Sun Records recording in 1951 that goes down in history as the first Rock & Roll single. A litany of legends came to Sun Studio to record and make music history—cats like Howlin’ Wolf, James Cotton, B.B. King and Johnny Cash.

This is the place where Elvis recorded his first single “That’s All Right” in 1954. And Sun is still recording music, in the same location today, in the same studio, using lots of the original tube-technology equipment.

It’s been said that if music was a religion then Memphis would be Jerusalem and Sun Studio its most holy shrine.”

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Sun Studio with Memphis musician Tiffany Harmon.

This show is re-shared as a Best of the Best Journeys podcast.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer