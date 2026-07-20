Memphis--Sun Studio revered as birthplace of Rock & Roll

Known fondly as the birthplace of Rock & Roll, Sun Studio opened its doors as Memphis Recording Service in 1950.

It was Jackie Brenston and his Delta Cats’ “Rocket 88” Sun Records recording in 1951 that goes down in history as the first Rock & Roll single. A litany of legends came to Sun Studio to record and make music history—cats like Howlin’ Wolf, James Cotton, B.B. King and Johnny Cash.

This is the place where Elvis recorded his first single “That’s All Right” in 1954. And Sun is still recording music, in the same location today, in the same studio, using lots of the original tube-technology equipment.

It’s been said that if music was a religion then Memphis would be Jerusalem and Sun Studio its most holy shrine.”

Come along and join correspondent Tom Wilmer for an exploration of Sun Studio with Memphis musician Tiffany Harmon.

This show is re-shared as a Best of the Best Journeys podcast.

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