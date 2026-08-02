Living history at the Autry Museum of the American West

The Autry, named in honor of the museum’s visionary creator, Western singer and motion picture star, Gene Autry, is conveniently located in Griffith Park, just off Interstate 5.

Autry Museum of American West Statue of Gene Autry and his horse at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles

A while ago I had the pleasure to visit with Jeffrey Richardson who was the Executive Director of the Autry at the time of the interview.

Richardson has held key positions at cultural institutions across the country and is the author of two books, Colt: The Revolver of the American West and Howard Hughes and the Creation of Modern Hollywood. Richardson is now Executive Director at the McFaddin-Ward House in Beaumont, Texas.

He has appeared as an expert commentator on more than a dozen television programs, including Mysteries at the Museum, Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, and History Detectives.

Come along and join the conversation with Jeffrey Richardson at the Autry Museum of the American West.

A graduate of the University of Florida and Georgia Southern University, Jeffrey’s career began as the curator of Western history, popular culture, and firearms at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles.

He later served as the curator of exhibits for the municipal museum system in Farmington, New Mexico.

Shifting into administration, Jeffrey took on the position of director of operations at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History outside Atlanta.

Most recently, before accepting the position as Executive Director at the McFaddin-Ward House in Beaumont, Texas, he served as the director of operations for Historic Columbia in South Carolina, Jeffrey managed daily activities across six historic buildings, including a National Historic Landmark, and 14 acres of manicured landscapes spread over 10 city blocks.

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