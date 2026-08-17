Conversation with California State Guard Commanding General

General Adams' military journey began in July 1982 when he enlisted as a Combat Infantryman. After reclassifying as a Finance Specialist, he was selected for the U.S. Army’s prestigious Green to Gold program and earned his commission as an Armor Officer upon graduating as a Distinguished Military Graduate from Wright State University.

Throughout his career, General Adams has held numerous command and staff assignments worldwide, including key leadership roles with the 9th Infantry Division, 34th Armor Regiment, 15th Cavalry Regiment, and the 191st Infantry Brigade. His final active-duty post was as Deputy Commander and Commander of the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Middle East, based in Kuwait.

Adams has served as Chief of Contingency Contracting at Fort Lewis, Embassy Contracting Officer in Laos, Team Lead at Aviation Missile Command in Huntsville, Chief of Contracting in Kosovo, and Contracting Officer in Iraq. He also served as a Contracting Instructor at the Defense Acquisition University and Executive Officer for the Space and Missile Division in California. He was selected for Battalion Command from the FY08 Acquisition Command list.

BG(CA) Adams holds a Master of Science in Contracts and Acquisition Management from the Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Business Communications from Wright State University. His military education includes the Armor Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, and the Command and General Staff College.

He has been a member of the California State Guard since August 2016. His past assignments in the California State Guard include serving as Director of Operations for the Army Component Command, Commander of South Harbor Detachment Two in the Maritime Command, Commander of the 40th Support Detachment, and Deputy Commanding General of the California State Guard.

His awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Superior Unit Award, Humanitarian Service Medal, NATO Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and numerous other service ribbons. He also holds the Expert Infantryman’s Badge and the Army Parachutist Badge.

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