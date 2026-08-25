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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Nashville Songwriter/musician Jim Lauderdale shares his journey

By Tom Wilmer
Published August 25, 2026 at 9:00 PM PDT
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Jim Lauderdale (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer at bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Festival
Jim Lauderdale (right) with correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival

Come along and join Nashville-based Jim Lauderdale as he shares his incredible music journey that commenced when he was a kid in choir in North Carolina.

Lauderdale, in addition to winning two Grammys, is also a five-time nominee.

Lauderdale’s been making music Since 1986. He’s released 31 studio albums, including collaborations with artists such as Dr. Ralph StanleyBuddy Miller, and Donna the Buffalo.

A "songwriter's songwriter," his songs have been recorded by dozens of artists, notably George StraitGary AllanElvis CostelloBlake Shelton, the Dixie ChicksVince Gill, and Patty Loveless.

The music underbed in this show, Our Happy HourI’ll Keep My Heart Open For You, and We’re All We’ve Got are from Lauderdale’s album, Game Changer.

Jim Lauderdale's most recent album cover
Jim Lauderdale
Jim Lauderdale's most recent album cover

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with two-time Grammy winner, Jim Lauderdale at the Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival back in September 2022 and the show is reposted as a best-of-the-best, most popular  Journeys of Discovery podcast.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is a featured podcast on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer