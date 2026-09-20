Singing Revolution; 19th Century campaign songs & Johnny Appleseed
Come along and join journeys of discovery where we revisit the Singing Revolution in Estonia in the days leading up to the collapse of Russia’s rule over the Baltic States.
Next up, reporting from Little Rock, Arkansas at the State Museum we visit with the musical duo Suzanne and Jim as they share presidential campaign songs from the mid-19th Century.
And then we’ll meet up with apple grower, Steve Frey. The family run Red Barn Farm. Steve and Cindy Frey founded their farm, located on the outskirts of Westin, Missouri more than 30 years ago. And it’s natural that the Frey’s agricultural pursuits include producing apples as Steve is a direct descendent of John Chapman better known as Johnny Appleseed.
The segments in this show is a sampler of some of the most popular shows from the award-winning podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.
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