Singing Revolution; 19th Century campaign songs & Johnny Appleseed

Courtesy Red Barn Farm Steve Frey at Red barn Farm, Westin, Missouri

Tom Wilmer Suzanne & Jim

The segments in this show is a sampler of some of the most popular shows from the award-winning podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.

NPR.ORG Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify