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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Singing Revolution; 19th Century campaign songs & Johnny Appleseed

By Tom Wilmer
Published September 20, 2026 at 7:40 PM PDT
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Estonian chorale group in Tallin.
Estonian chorale group in Tallin.

Come along and join journeys of discovery where we revisit the Singing Revolution in Estonia in the days leading up to the collapse of Russia’s rule over the Baltic States.

Next up, reporting from Little Rock, Arkansas at the State Museum we visit with the musical duo Suzanne and Jim as they share presidential campaign songs from the mid-19th Century.

And then we’ll meet up with apple grower, Steve Frey. The family run Red Barn Farm. Steve and Cindy Frey founded their farm, located on the outskirts of Westin, Missouri more than 30 years ago. And it’s natural that the Frey’s agricultural pursuits include producing apples as Steve is a direct descendent of John Chapman better known as Johnny Appleseed.

Steve Frey at Red barn Farm, Westin, Missouri
Courtesy Red Barn Farm
Steve Frey at Red barn Farm, Westin, Missouri
Suzanne & Jim
Tom Wilmer
Suzanne & Jim

The segments in this show is a sampler of some of the most popular shows from the award-winning podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.

Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.
NPR.ORG
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer