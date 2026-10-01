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Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Christian Nationalism--from Christopher Columbus to the KKK

By Tom Wilmer
Published October 1, 2026 at 8:14 PM PDT
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Courtesy Britannica
Sean Feucht
Courtesy Britannica

A graduate of Cal Lutheran and Cal State Northridge, Jim Huchthausen has spent his academic career teaching history with a longtime interest in Christian Nationalism.

Jim Huchtausen shares insights about the history and resurgence of Christian Nationalism dating from Christopher Columbus through the rise of the KKK in post Civil-War America.

Huchthausen says his interest in exploring Christian nationalism was propelled during the 2016 presidential campaign when Trump used religion to get back into the White House.

Courtesy WRVO

A graduate of Cal Lutheran and Cal State Northridge, Huchthausen has spent his academic career teaching history with a longtime interest in Christian Nationalism.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory
NPR
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcastand more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer
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Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues &amp; Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcast features the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine &amp; spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts — everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer