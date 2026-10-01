Christian Nationalism--from Christopher Columbus to the KKK

Jim Huchtausen shares insights about the history and resurgence of Christian Nationalism dating from Christopher Columbus through the rise of the KKK in post Civil-War America.

Huchthausen says his interest in exploring Christian nationalism was propelled during the 2016 presidential campaign when Trump used religion to get back into the White House.

Courtesy WRVO

A graduate of Cal Lutheran and Cal State Northridge, Huchthausen has spent his academic career teaching history with a longtime interest in Christian Nationalism.

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