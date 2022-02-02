KCBX News Update: Change of venue requested in Flores trial, and Colorado Fire now fully contained

Defense requests change of venue for trial of Paul and Ruben Flores

The defense for Paul and Ruben Flores has requested a change of venue for the upcoming trial in the Kristin Smart case.

Paul Flores is charged with murdering Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 1996, and his father Ruben is charged with accessory after the fact.

In today’s pre-trial hearing in San Luis Obispo Superior Court, all parties agreed to discuss a potential venue change on March 30.

Right now, the trial is scheduled to begin on April 25, but a potential venue change could change that date.

The two men were arrested last April. Smart’s body was never found, but she was declared legally dead in 2002.

Colorado Fire in Big Sur reaches full containment

The Colorado Fire that started a week and a half ago in Big Sur is now fully contained, according to fire officials.

The fire started on January 21 when an ember from a nearby burn file blew into nearby vegetation. It eventually grew to 687 acres and destroyed one building.

The fire prompted evacuations for 500 people and closed parts of Highway 1 in Big Sur. Evacuation orders have now been lifted and Highway 1 is fully open.