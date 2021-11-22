© 2021 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Playing With Food

From Goats to Cheese

Published November 22, 2021 at 1:49 PM PST
1 of 9  — Baby Goat
Up close with one of the many baby goats.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
2 of 9  — Michelle Goats
Michelle is loved by her baby goats.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
3 of 9  — Goats eating
Adult milking goats are well fed.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
4 of 9  — Goat Milking
Goats get milked twice a day.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
5 of 9  — Goat Udder
Goats are milked mechanically, and udders require cleaning.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
6 of 9  — Goat Milked
The goats get milked 6 at a time.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
7 of 9  — Cheese Making
Cheesemakers use the milk from the goats to make delicious cheese.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
8 of 9  — Goat Cheese
Stepladder Creamery makes several types of cheeses, mostly from goat milk, but some cow milk and blended cheeses.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger
9 of 9  — Dairy Barn
This historic barn was converted into the dairy by Michelle and her husband Jack.
Fr. Ian M. Delinger

Dairy animals contribute more than just their milk toward making good cheese. Playing With Food looks at how every aspect of the life of a goat herd near Cambria is part of making a high-quality cheese.

Dairy animals contribute more than just their milk toward making good cheese. Playing With Food looks at how every aspect of the life of a goat herd near Cambria is part of making a high-quality cheese.

