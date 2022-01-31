Bread Bike and Breadfellows
1 of 6 — Bread Bike 1
The loaves that were prepared a couple of days prior, and the cast iron dutch ovens they will be cooked in.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 6 — Bread Bike 2
The loaves get scored with a razor blade and put into the pre-heated dutch ovens.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 6 — Bread Bike 4
Fresh bread, ready to eat!
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 6 — Bread Bike 3
The loaves get cooked in two stages: first with the lids on to create a seal to steam the bread and let it rise as much as possible, then second without the lids to get them golden brown and make a nice crust.
5 of 6 — Bread Bike 3b
The best way to dig into a freshly baked loaf is to tear it open and share.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 6 — Bread Bike 5
Sam delivering bread on his bike, a trailer full of bread in tow.