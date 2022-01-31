© 2022 KCBX
Playing With Food

Bread Bike and Breadfellows

Published January 31, 2022 at 1:50 PM PST
1 of 6  — Bread Bike 1
The loaves that were prepared a couple of days prior, and the cast iron dutch ovens they will be cooked in.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 6  — Bread Bike 2
The loaves get scored with a razor blade and put into the pre-heated dutch ovens.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 6  — Bread Bike 4
Fresh bread, ready to eat!
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 6  — Bread Bike 3
The loaves get cooked in two stages: first with the lids on to create a seal to steam the bread and let it rise as much as possible, then second without the lids to get them golden brown and make a nice crust.
5 of 6  — Bread Bike 3b
The best way to dig into a freshly baked loaf is to tear it open and share.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 6  — Bread Bike 5
Sam delivering bread on his bike, a trailer full of bread in tow.

Playing With Foodbreadbaking breadBicycling
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
