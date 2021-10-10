-
The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
-
In November, the city of San Luis Obispo released a draft Active Transportation Plan for public review. Over the past two years, staff have been engaging…
-
UPDATE 11/08/19 10 AM: San Luis Obispo police and volunteers set up a bike light checkpoint at a heavily trafficked, and dimly lit, intersection in San…
-
UPDATE: On Tuesday, county supervisors voted unanimously to approve reallocating $318,000 towards building the next installment of the popular walking and…
-
Broadcast date: 5/11/17The Central Coast is often considered a road bicycling and mountain bicycler’s paradise. And yet, in the 2016 ACTION Vital Signs…
-
KCBX Volunteer Kim Bisheff interviews San Luis Obispo Public Works Director Daryl Grigsby about the adoption of the Land Use Circulation Element (LUCE)…
-
Organizers from the Amgen Tour of California are planning to work with residents of Avila Beach, who will host the end of Stage 4 this coming May.Stage 4…
-
City Police in Santa Barbara will be strictly enforcing bicycle laws in the downtown area Tuesday and Wednesday. Peter Brown the City's Mobility…
-
While heart disease and lower respiratory disease remain leading causes of death in the U.S., 25% of household income is spent on transportation and 40%…