The Art of the Sausage
1 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 01.jpg
Ernesto uses real hunks of pork and a little beef fat in his sausages.
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 02.jpg
For the Guadalupe Sausage, Ernesto adds jalapeños and bratwurst spices.
Fr. Ian Delinger
3 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 03.jpg
The fresh jalapeños are ground through the meat grinder before the pork goes through.
Fr. Ian Delinger
4 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 04.jpg
The small batches (25# to 50#) leads to always fresh sausages.
Fr. Ian Delinger
5 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 05.jpg
Ernesto uses his hands to make sure that the seasonings get evenly distributed through the ground pork.
Fr. Ian Delinger
6 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 06.jpg
The casing used for the sausages are natural pork intestines.
Fr. Ian Delinger
7 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 07.jpg
The sausage meat is put into the top-loaded chute of the sausage stuffer.
Fr. Ian Delinger
8 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 08.jpg
Ernesto hand-cranks the sausage stuffer and the casings expand into one long sausage.
Fr. Ian Delinger
9 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 09.jpg
A close-up of the sausage being stuffed into the casings.
Fr. Ian Delinger
10 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 10.jpg
The casings look small, but each one can produce several yards of sausages once expanded by stuffing.
Fr. Ian Delinger
11 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 11.jpg
Ernesto very adeptly twists the stuffed casings to form the sausage links that we all are familiar with.
Fr. Ian Delinger
12 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 12.jpg
The 25# of sausage meat that Ernesto prepared can yield up to 70 links. This batch was about 57 links.
Fr. Ian Delinger
13 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 13.jpg
Fr. Ian grilled the Guadalupe sausage (middle) alongside a parishioner's homemade venison sausages, Swiss-style (top) and a Chorizo (bottom).
Fr. Ian Delinger
14 of 14 — PWF - Sausages 14.jpg
Fr. Ian and his friend Jeff agreed that these handmade sausages are far superior to the nationwide commercial sausages, in every way possible.
Fr. Ian Delinger