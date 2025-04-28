© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Playing With Food

The Art of the Sausage

By Fr. Ian Delinger
Published April 28, 2025 at 1:57 PM PDT
Ernesto uses real hunks of pork and a little beef fat in his sausages.
1 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 01.jpg
Ernesto uses real hunks of pork and a little beef fat in his sausages.
Fr. Ian Delinger
For the Guadalupe Sausage, Ernesto adds jalapeños and bratwurst spices.
2 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 02.jpg
For the Guadalupe Sausage, Ernesto adds jalapeños and bratwurst spices.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The fresh jalapeños are ground through the meat grinder before the pork goes through.
3 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 03.jpg
The fresh jalapeños are ground through the meat grinder before the pork goes through.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The small batches (25# to 50#) leads to always fresh sausages.
4 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 04.jpg
The small batches (25# to 50#) leads to always fresh sausages.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Ernesto uses his hands to make sure that the seasonings get evenly distributed through the ground pork.
5 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 05.jpg
Ernesto uses his hands to make sure that the seasonings get evenly distributed through the ground pork.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The casing used for the sausages are natural pork intestines.
6 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 06.jpg
The casing used for the sausages are natural pork intestines.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The sausage meat is put into the top-loaded chute of the sausage stuffer.
7 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 07.jpg
The sausage meat is put into the top-loaded chute of the sausage stuffer.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Ernesto hand-cranks the sausage stuffer and the casings expand into one long sausage.
8 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 08.jpg
Ernesto hand-cranks the sausage stuffer and the casings expand into one long sausage.
Fr. Ian Delinger
A close-up of the sausage being stuffed into the casings.
9 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 09.jpg
A close-up of the sausage being stuffed into the casings.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The casings look small, but each one can produce several yards of sausages once expanded by stuffing.
10 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 10.jpg
The casings look small, but each one can produce several yards of sausages once expanded by stuffing.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Ernesto very adeptly twists the stuffed casings to form the sausage links that we all are familiar with.
11 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 11.jpg
Ernesto very adeptly twists the stuffed casings to form the sausage links that we all are familiar with.
Fr. Ian Delinger
The 25# of sausage meat that Ernesto prepared can yield up to 70 links. This batch was about 57 links.
12 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 12.jpg
The 25# of sausage meat that Ernesto prepared can yield up to 70 links. This batch was about 57 links.
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian grilled the Guadalupe sausage (middle) alongside a parishioner's homemade venison sausages, Swiss-style (top) and a Chorizo (bottom).
13 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 13.jpg
Fr. Ian grilled the Guadalupe sausage (middle) alongside a parishioner's homemade venison sausages, Swiss-style (top) and a Chorizo (bottom).
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian and his friend Jeff agreed that these handmade sausages are far superior to the nationwide commercial sausages, in every way possible.
14 of 14  — PWF - Sausages 14.jpg
Fr. Ian and his friend Jeff agreed that these handmade sausages are far superior to the nationwide commercial sausages, in every way possible.
Fr. Ian Delinger

What's in a sausage? Dare one look? The owner of Lobo Butcher in Gudalupe shows Fr. Ian just how pure, local and fresh sausages can be.

Playing With Food
Fr. Ian Delinger
Fr. Ian Delinger currently serves as Rector at St Stephen's Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo. He was born on the Central Coast, and was raised in both rural western Nebraska and on the Central Coast. He studied Chemistry at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. Then, he moved to the Silicon Valley where he was as a project manager in a consulting firm which specializes in environmental, health and safety issues for the semiconductor manufacturing industry and other high technology industries, followed by a couple of stints in corporate events management and marketing.
See stories by Fr. Ian Delinger
