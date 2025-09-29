Playing with Permaculture
1 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 01.jpg
A visual conception of Our Global Family Farm
Fr. Ian Delinger
2 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 02.jpg
Tree (Theresa) Lees in the European section of Our Global Family Farm
3 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 03.jpg
The African section of Our Global Family Farm
4 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 04.jpg
Permaculture is less worrying about segregating crops, and more interested in how different crops can work together.
5 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 06.jpg
Nothing say The Americas more than corn!
6 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 07.jpg
The (US) American South has its own place in Our Global Family Farm
7 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 08.jpg
A lot of the fruit that we claim as our own is actually from Asia.
8 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 09.jpg
The house made of mud would be a part of the permaculture ecosystem.
9 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 10.jpg
Inside the mud house
10 of 10 — PWF - Permaculture 11.jpg
The original design document for Our Global Family Farm
