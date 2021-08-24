Amid bus driver and substitute teacher shortage, Lucia Mar Unified School District offers incentives

As kids are returning to school, the Lucia Mar School District is struggling to fill in job vacancies they desperately need to be filled — and the district is offering financial incentives in hopes of enticing people to apply.

The shortage of bus drivers is complicating the start of the school year for Lucia Mar School District students, especially in an already challenging year of students re-adjusting to on-campus learning after a year of virtual.

“Because we have fewer drivers right now, we have fewer routes," said Jennifer Handy, assistant superintendent of human resources for Lucia Mar. "Every day it’s getting better, but the first day there were some students who were waiting at the bus stop 45-50 minutes.”

Hardy said they have ten open jobs for bus drivers. That’s the most they’ve had open in years, and she believes it’s due in part to the worker shortage brought on by the pandemic.

Hardy said if they don’t get these positions filled, it could impact field trips and sporting events. She’s hoping incentives will get people to apply.

“We will train drivers for free, we will pay their licensing fees," Hardy said. "We have a $2500 signing bonus. Wages, they start at $16, but depending on education and experience, some drivers could make up to $23 an hour.”

Teacher positions are open as well, for special education and substitute teachers. Hardy said the district has increased the substitute teacher pay rate by $25, bringing the total to $175 a day. That’s the highest pay rate for substitute teachers in SLO County.

Ideally, substitute teachers should have a bachelor’s degree, but Hardy said those without a degree may still be able to help.

“The state recognizes the substitute teacher deficit, so there have been some waivers that have been allowable for certain individuals,” Hardy said.

Hardy encourages those interested in applying to seek out information on the Lucia Mar School District's website.

“If you have a servant’s heart and you care for children, we would welcome you on the team,” Hardy said.