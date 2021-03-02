California Gov. Gavin Newsom visits Cuesta College vaccination site

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a COVID-19 vaccination site at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo March 2 to speak about California’s vaccine efforts.

“There’s not just light at the end of the tunnel,” Newsom said at a news conference. “There’s bright light at the end of this tunnel.”

Newsom said California has administered more than 9.3 million doses and no other state has come close to administering more doses of vaccine than the state of California.

“You’re doing it at remarkable speed and efficiency,” Newsom said of San Luis Obispo County's efforts. “The fact that you’re getting well north of 90% of your shots into people’s arms, out of the freezers in a very short period of time is testament to the collective leadership that is assembled here today.”

Cuesta College is one of three COVID-19 vaccination sites in the county. The other sites are located at Arroyo Grande High School and Paso Robles Event Center.

Free coronavirus testing is available throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment online, visit emergencySLO.org/testing or register by phone at 888-634-1123.