-
San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon said she's leaving her position as mayor in a month to pursue a new career opportunity.In a news conference Thursday,…
-
San Luis Obispo’s 2020 Water Quality Report shows zero violations of health regulations.Jason Meeks is the supervisor of the city’s water treatment plant.…
-
The San Luis Obispo City Council approved the 2021-23 financial plan at a meeting June 1. It includes an expansion of the city’s police budget, which has…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo is planning for the reopening of its facilities in the coming months.City Manager Derek Johnson outlined a way forward for the…
-
The COVID-19 vaccination site at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo administers around 1,000 doses every day to county residents.At least that’s the goal.…
-
The City of San Luis Obispo will start construction in 2022 on a $2.5 million bicycle and pedestrian project after receiving a major grant.The project,…
-
If you’ve parked your car in Downtown San Luis Obispo over the last week, you may have noticed new multi-space pay stations are now installed in the…
-
Before COVID, the Thursday farmers' market in Downtown San Luis Obispo used to be much more than just a place to buy groceries. It was also a street fair…
-
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
-
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced April 7 that people who are 16 and older can now register for a COVID-19…