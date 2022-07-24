© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

City Farm SLO--empowering organic growers and engaging children

Published July 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM PDT
Kayla Rutland SLO CITY FARM.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Kayla Rutland, Executive Director at SLO City Farm outstanding in her field in San Luis Obispo, California.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Kayla Rutland, Executive Director of City Farm SLO to learn about the non-profits multifold missions from hosting school field trips, to supporting small organic farmers.

City Farm SLO's mission is to empower the next generation to live healthier, more prosperous lives through sustainable agriculture and farm-based education.

City Farm SLO’s mission is to promote health, success, and environmental stewardship through farm-based education, especially for at-risk and under-served youth.

Model regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices to improve the long-term health and productivity of farmland.

Strengthen the food system by providing affordable land to enable sustainable small farms.

Foster a community of people from diverse ethnic, racial, and socio-economic backgrounds who come together around food and farming.

City Farm SLO is located in San Luis Obispo, California.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

Tags

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer San Luis Obispo
Stay Connected
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
See stories by Tom Wilmer
Related Content
Load More