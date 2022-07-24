City Farm SLO--empowering organic growers and engaging children

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Kayla Rutland, Executive Director of City Farm SLO to learn about the non-profits multifold missions from hosting school field trips, to supporting small organic farmers.

City Farm SLO's mission is to empower the next generation to live healthier, more prosperous lives through sustainable agriculture and farm-based education.

City Farm SLO’s mission is to promote health, success, and environmental stewardship through farm-based education, especially for at-risk and under-served youth.

Model regenerative and sustainable agricultural practices to improve the long-term health and productivity of farmland.

Strengthen the food system by providing affordable land to enable sustainable small farms.

Foster a community of people from diverse ethnic, racial, and socio-economic backgrounds who come together around food and farming.

City Farm SLO is located in San Luis Obispo, California.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including IheartRadio

