SLO Botanical Garden teams with Alzheimer's Association to host Free Day

If you’ve never had the chance to experience the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, you can visit it Saturday for free. At the garden you can see plants, wildlife, and artwork covering the grounds.

“You’ve gotta come see it for yourself. There’s no describing what it feels like to be in a garden that is like this. In this truly wild space where nature is happening at your feet. It’s something you have to experience,” said SLO Botanical Garden Education Director Millie Tolani.

Gabriela Fernandez / A tree at the SLO Botanical Garden is wrapped artfully with yarn

Saturday the garden is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association to host an event called “The Longest Day.” It will focus on Alzheimer awareness through fun activities, allowing participants to explore their ability to remember.

There will be a memory game that visitors can play to win a prize, as well as a scavenger hunt, art activities, a tide pool touch tank, and a panel lead by the garden’s founder, Eve Vigil, to talk about the earliest memories of the garden.

“During that day, admission is free for everybody, usually kids under twelve are free, but this day, parents and their kids can come for free,” said Tolani.

Gabriela Fernandez / Painted wooden posts are displayed at the SLO Botanical Garden

Free Admission Day is a joint effort between the garden, volunteers, local organizations, businesses, and artists. Tolani said they hope it encourages people from the community to visit the garden who wouldn’t normally be able to experience it due to financial barriers.

“Whatever the barrier or the restriction might be, we wanted to make sure the community members had an opportunity to come here,” said Tolani.

Free Admission Day will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow, with activities beginning at 11:00 a.m.

