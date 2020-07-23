Central Coast Voices: COVID-19 and the impact on arts, culture, and music

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than five million Americans who make their living in the arts and cultural sector across the U.S. Cancellation of gigs, concerts, openings, and engagements to quell the spread of the virus is wreaking havoc on artists, businesses, nonprofits, institutions and individuals of all types and as with other industries, the pandemic is bound to have a severe impact on the financial health of our local arts organizations and individual artists.

Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with Neal Breton, board president of the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council; Steve Lerian, director of Cal Poly Arts; and Todd Newman, owner of Good Medicine Presents, as they discuss how COVID-19 is affecting the arts and music communities of the Central Coast.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 7/23/20

