Central Coast Voices: Creating leaders for our world

The Peace Academy of the Sciences and Arts of San Luis Obispo (PASA) vision is a community of lifelong learners who become competent caretakers and peace leaders for our world. To do this they have developed programs for students to strengthen individuality, seek their potential, and maximize their opportunity to learn and contribute. They believe that our young people will inherit the systems we have implemented and therefore, we have a profound right and responsibility to seek their input and empower their leadership now so that they have developed the skills necessary to meet our environmental and social crises with the urgency, intelligence, and compassion necessary for navigating our complex world.

Join Kris Kington-Barker as she speaks with members of The Peace Academy of the Sciences and Arts of San Luis Obispo (PASA), Sandra Sarrouf, PASA teacher and Cultural Worker, and Founder of Cultural Creations, and Dara Stepanek, PASA teacher, Integrative Nutrition Coach, and Restaurant Owner. They will discuss the mission of PASA to inspire a deep understanding of self and others through a learning culture that celebrates creative innovation, enriched collaborative experiences, and connection through core human values.

Broadcast date: 2/11/2021

