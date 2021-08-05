Central Coast Voices: Redistricting and representation on the Central Coast

So, what exactly is redistricting and why is it important? Redistricting is the process in which new boundaries for representational districts are drawn. These districts are redrawn every 10 years based on census data. Districts determine individual and community representation at the local, state, and federal levels. The process varies from state to state, and county to county. Some areas have independent commissions that draw maps, while others have their maps drawn by elected officials. When the latter occurs, the process is politicized, resulting in a risk of partisan or racial gerrymandering. This can drastically distort representation.

Join host Fred Munroe as he speaks with experts in redistricting and gerrymandering Alex Keena, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, Michael Latner, Professor in Political Science at California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) and, Senior Fellow at the Union of Concerned Scientists’ Center for Science and Democracy and Charles Anthony Smith, Professor of Political Science and Law at the University of California, Irvine, and three of the four co-authors of the new book Gerrymandering in the States: Partisanship, Race, and the Transformation of America Federalism. They will discuss the causes and consequences of redistricting and effective tools to ensure fair representation.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation, between 1-2 pm.

Broadcast date: 8/5/21

