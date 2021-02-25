Central Coast Voices: Shining a light on the joy of cinema

The 27th Annual San Luis Obispo International Film Festival (SLOIFF) will be here soon and it will be one of our most unique Festivals ever — a predominantly virtual experience. This world-class annual festival, along with events throughout the year, provides a venue for international and local filmmakers, exposing an ever-expanding range of audiences to new ideas and experiences. This year’s film lineup will feature 111 presentations, including 30 feature films, 63 short films, and 18 music videos.

Join Kris Kington Barker as she speaks with guests Skye McLennan, SLOIFF Festival Director, and Wendy Eidson, SLOIFF Artistic Director, as they discuss the vision of SLOIFF to provide a year-round destination for international independent cinema, promoting diversity, understanding, education, and inclusion through engaging storytelling, as well as share highlights of the upcoming festival year. They will also visit with festival filmmakers, Dale Griffiths Stamos, the Writer/Director of Entwined, a short film in the Central Coast Filmmaker Showcase, and Brittany App, whose environmental documentary Where There Once Was Water will premiere on Closing Night.

You are invited to listen, learn and participate in the conversation today, Thursday, between 1-2 pm. Call in and be part of the discussion at (805) 549-8855 or email questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Broadcast date: 2/25/21

