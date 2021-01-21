Central Coast Voices: Women’s March SLO--Power Up Democracy

The 2017 Women’s March brought 5,000,000 people around the world to the streets, in response to the then newly elected President Trump and his administration. The moment, quickly turned into an important worldwide movement, focusing on human rights and social and environmental justice issues. Four years later what has this movement accomplished? And what more does it have planned? Join Fred Munroe as he speaks with Dawn Addis, Rita Casaverde, and Andrea Chmelik, organizers of Women’s March San Luis Obispo (SLO) as they talk about their work over the past four years, their future objectives, and their upcoming annual (virtual) rally—Power Up Democracy.

Broadcast date: 1/21/21

