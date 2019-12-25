Related Program: 
KCBX News

Eyeglasses, speech therapy and other services returning to Medi-Cal benefit list

By Sammy Caiola/Capital Public Radio 1 minute ago
  • Yapparina/Wikimedia Commons

The number of Californians on Medi-Cal has grown rapidly over the last decade. But until now, adult patients didn’t have access to some key services, including eyeglasses. That’s because the state started slashing Medi-Cal benefits as a cost-saver during the last recession.

But new funding in the latest budget will bring those benefits back this January. 

“We want everyone to see, and we think everyone deserves to see,” said Dr. David Ardaya with the California Optometric Association. 

Ardaya said until now, adults on Medi-Cal were forced to buy eyeglasses out of pocket, or go without them. 

“Those that had the ability to get glasses were able to perform their work functions better, they were able to drive more effectively, and read better,which is really unfair, unfortunately,"  Ardaya said.

Contacts still won’t be covered. But some other previously excluded services like speech therapy and foot care can now be billed to the state.

This is the next step in an ongoing process of restoring slashed Medi-Cal benefits. The state has slowly been restoring dental coverage in recent years.

Tags: 
Medi-Cal
Contacts
eyeglasses
benefits
California Optometric Association

Related Content

Treatment for psychosis—and other mental illness—differs drastically by county

By Jocelyn Wiener/CalMatters Nov 12, 2019
Tara Niendam, Toby Ewing, "Statewide Learning Health Care Network and Evaluation of California's Early Psychosis Programs."

Last December, Brighid FitzGibbon’s son, Evan, entered a catatonic state. Acute psychosis had hit suddenly a few weeks earlier, toward the end of fall semester of his sophomore year at Bard College in upstate New York. Gripped by terrifying delusions, his body began to shut down.

Governor's budget earmarks funding for mental, inmate and rural health issues

By Sammy Caiola/Capital Public Radio May 14, 2018
Andrew Nixon/Capital Public Radio

Governor Jerry Brown has proposed some one-time budget allotments that could improve health services for inmates, the mentally ill and rural residents going forward; all currently key issues in San Luis Obispo County.