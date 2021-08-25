Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: Former CIA officer addresses Afghan evacuations and future for the country

By 4 hours ago

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with H.K. Roy, former staff CIA operations officer, about the evacuation of American citizens from Kabul and future prospects for the people of Afghanistan. Roy, the author of American Spy—wry reflections on my life in the CIA, also addresses current status of life in Iraq.

Underwriting support for Journeys of Discovery provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

