Journeys of Discovery: Former CIA officer addresses Afghan evacuations and future for the country

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with H.K. Roy, former staff CIA operations officer, about the evacuation of American citizens from Kabul and future prospects for the people of Afghanistan. Roy, the author of American Spy—wry reflections on my life in the CIA, also addresses current status of life in Iraq.

