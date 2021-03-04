Journeys of Discovery: The island of Palau—home of world’s first Shark Sanctuary

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, most travel destinations are closed to tourism, but don’t let that stop you from dreaming about the day when we can once again explore exotic destinations around the world.

Join us on a time trip back to the fall of 2011 on the exotic island of Palau for a visit with Dermot Keane founder of the Palau Shark Sanctuary. We’ll then visit with dive masters aboard a Sam’s Tours dive boat en route to one of the world’s most legendary dive spots.

The Palau travel feature, originally broadcast October 16, 2011 is reposted as a “best-of-the-best” podcast in celebration of Journeys of Discovery’s 31st anniversary producing on-air and digital media podcasts featured on KCBX and NPR One.

