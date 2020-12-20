Related Program: 
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Journeys of Discovery: The story of Balarama the Indian elephant

By 1 hour ago
  • Bhaskar Krishnamurthy

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer as he voices Balarama, an Indian elephant in Bhaskar Khrisnamurthy’s award-winning children’s book, "Balarama’s Story: An Elephant’s Journey." 

Elephants have long been an intrinsic element in India's mythology and folklore. "Balarama’s Story" is the biography of an elephant uprooted from his natural home in the forest, who subsequently attains mythic status as a royal elephant in India’s Dasara Festival. The book is included in school curriculums in India, the United States and the United Kingdom.  

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show,  Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryiHeartRadio, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App & Stitcher.com. Twitter: TomCWilmer. Instagram: Thomas.Wilmer. Underwriting support provided by Honolulu based, Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative.

Tags: 
Indian elephants
Bhaskar Krishnamurthy
Balarama's Story: An Elephant's Journey
Children's book

Related Content

Journeys of Discovery: Chilean winemaker masters hot-climate Texas grape growing

By Nov 30, 2018
Fall Creek Vineyards

Sergio Cuadra spent 20 years honing the art and craft of winemaking in Chili before mastering hot-climate grape growing at Fall Creek Vineyards in the heart of the Highland Lakes region of Texas. Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a chat with Cuadra.