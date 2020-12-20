Journeys of Discovery: The story of Balarama the Indian elephant

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer as he voices Balarama, an Indian elephant in Bhaskar Khrisnamurthy’s award-winning children’s book, "Balarama’s Story: An Elephant’s Journey."

Elephants have long been an intrinsic element in India's mythology and folklore. "Balarama’s Story" is the biography of an elephant uprooted from his natural home in the forest, who subsequently attains mythic status as a royal elephant in India’s Dasara Festival. The book is included in school curriculums in India, the United States and the United Kingdom.

