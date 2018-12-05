President George H.W. Bush Remembered At National Cathedral Service

Not seeing the video? Click here.

Former President George H.W. Bush is being eulogized Wednesday morning at a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

His eldest son, former President George W. Bush, is to deliver the main eulogy, and will be joined by former Sen. Alan Simpson, R-Wyo.; former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney; and Bush biographer Jon Meacham. You can read the full program here.

Those in attendance include President Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Bush was transported to the cathedral in a procession from the U.S. Capitol, where his casket had lain in state since Monday.

Following the service, the body will be flown to Texas, where Bush will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, alongside his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin, who died at age 3.

