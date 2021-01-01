© 2021 KCBX
Across the Tracks
Thursday nights from 8:00-10:00 p.m.
Hosted by Blair Gillespie
Brad Kyle

If you've ever turned on the radio and said, "That ain't country," then "Across the Tracks" is for you. Hosts Blair Gillespie and Brad Kyle share country music and related genres: honky-tonk, outlaw, western swing, bluegrass, rockabilly, and whatever category Nikki Lane, Wayne Hancock, and Shooter Jennings might fall in. Ameripolitan, maybe? Tune in every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. to hear what's going on across the tracks.

