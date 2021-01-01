Thursday nights from 8:00-10:00 p.m.

If you've ever turned on the radio and said, "That ain't country," then "Across the Tracks" is for you. Hosts Blair Gillespie and Brad Kyle share country music and related genres: honky-tonk, outlaw, western swing, bluegrass, rockabilly, and whatever category Nikki Lane, Wayne Hancock, and Shooter Jennings might fall in. Ameripolitan, maybe? Tune in every Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. to hear what's going on across the tracks.

Missed the program? You can hear the last show from our On Demand Player.