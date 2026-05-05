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A talk with David Herrington of the Kronos Quartet

KCBX | By Sal Espana
Published May 5, 2026 at 12:36 PM PDT

Classical Showcase, host Sal España talks with David Harrington, the artistic director, founder, and violinist of the Kronos Quartet. They chat about the quartet’s 52-year history championing contemporary music, their newest release Glorious Mahalia, and their upcoming UCSB performance premiering their latest multimedia work "Three Bones" exploring the histories of Indigenous, Gullah-Geechee [GUH-lah GEE-chee], and Chinese American communities in the United States.  
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Sal Espana
Sal’s musical tastes became twisted early by pre-teen exposure to Frank Zappa and Harry Partch. After studying Electronic Music in college, Sal founded the experimental ensemble National Debt and composed music for the Cal Poly dance company Orchesis and the Central Coast Shakespeare Festival.
See stories by Sal Espana