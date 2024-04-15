Special Coverage

-
A Santa Maria activist is banding together local youth to inform fieldworkers and their children about their rights. As the son of farmworkers himself, he says it's personal.
In the series "Breaking the Cycle," KCBX’s Amanda Wernik tackles how PTSD and homelessness can create a reinforcing cycle. This final episode explores how a local organization is helping unhoused people in San Luis Obispo County break the cycle.
Cal Poly lecturer Caleb Nichols has been a musician for more than 20 years and has just released a new album. KCBX’s Melanie Senn talked with Nichols about how healing past trauma and immersing themself in literature inspired a new prolific artistic period.
Violinist Brynn Albanese is bringing live music to hospital patients across the Central Coast. It marks a new beginning for her as a Certified Music Practitioner.