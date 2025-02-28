SLO Rep’s Million Dollar Quartet Captures Rock & Roll’s Pivotal Night

Live theater is experiencing growth on the Central Coast, with attendance in San Luis Obispo County increasing by 20% over the past decade, according to the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council. The sold-out performances of "Million Dollar Quartet" at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO Rep) reflect this trend, demonstrating a strong demand for live theatrical experiences.

The show captures a night On December 4, 1956, when four rock and roll icons — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins — gathered at Sun Studios in Memphis for an impromptu jam session. That moment in history saw a confluence of talent and raw energy that helped shape American music. "Million Dollar Quartet" recreates that night, not only through music but also by exploring the relationships and tensions that defined these artists’ careers.

Toby Tropper, a Central Coast-based actor, portrays Sam Phillips, the visionary producer behind Sun Records, who discovered these musicians and launched their careers. Tropper explained that "Million Dollar Quartet" offers more than just a jukebox musical. “This is more of a complex and character-driven version of "Million Dollar Quartet" with amazing, incredible music performed by really talented artists. I basically get to watch a concert all the time,” he shared.

Alyssa Toledo Tony Costa (left) as Elvis and Zachary Tate as Johnny Cash at rehearsal.

The production immerses audiences in the studio atmosphere, a feature enhanced by the intimate setting of SLO Rep’s venue. Unlike larger theaters, where performances can feel distant, this space allows audiences to feel like they’re part of the recording session.

Zachary Tate, originally from Savannah, Georgia, portrays Johnny Cash for the seventh time in his career. He expressed his appreciation for SLO Rep’s setting, saying, “Personally, this is one of my favorite theaters that I’ve worked at for this show, particularly because of the intimacy of the space. At no point is an audience member more than, maybe, 15 feet away from the cast. And I think, for a show like this, where it all takes place in the recording studio, that allows the audience to sit in as if they’re really sitting in on the session.”

One of the defining elements of the production is its live musical performances. The cast members not only act but also play their instruments on stage, ensuring an authentic sound that remains true to the era. Tony Costa, who plays Elvis Presley, described the challenge of shifting his performance from the well-known Vegas-era Elvis to a younger, less polished version of the singer. He said, “I haven’t played young Elvis since I was 25, so it’s going back to a little bit higher of a voice. It’s basically, ‘Don’t listen to the Las Vegas years. Listen to those first albums over and over again.’”

Alyssa Toledo Million Dollar Quartet cast rehearses on the SLO Rep stage

While the music remains the centerpiece of the production, the show also delves into the broader cultural shifts of the 1950s. The story highlights the evolution of rock and roll and its impact on American culture. Tropper noted that audiences have responded positively to the deeper narrative approach, saying, “People really love it. They’ve been saying it’s a deeper version than they are used to. And a lot of people have been following the narrative and the story more, which is great.”

With high-energy performances and a compelling story that extends beyond the music, "Million Dollar Quartet" is resonating with audiences. The production has sold out multiple performances, underscoring the continued appeal of live theater in the region.

This reporting is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County.