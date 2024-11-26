A hidden gem: The Melodrama brings laughter and heart to Oceano

The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville has been a cultural mainstay of the Central Coast for nearly 50 years. Known for its lively performances and deep community connections, the theater offers an experience that keeps audiences coming back year after year.

The Great American Melodrama, tucked in the small town of Oceano, may not be entirely hidden, but its location—surrounded by farms and beaches—makes it an unlikely spot for one of the Central Coast’s most beloved cultural institutions. Since its founding in 1975, the Melodrama has built a loyal following, becoming more than just a night out for its audience. For many, it’s a tradition and, at times, a refuge.

John Keating, a former performer who became the theater’s artistic director in 2023, describes the Melodrama as “a CSA for the arts.” Keating likens it to community-supported agriculture, where people connect directly with the producers—in this case, the creators of their entertainment.

“It’s very validating when the audience can look you in the eye and say, ‘We have so much fun,’ or ‘I’m having this trouble at home with my family, but I come here and I laugh, and I love seeing you,’” Keating explains. “You see how you’re impacting your community right there and then, and that’s what theater should be.”

Courtesy of the Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville

For veteran actor Toby Tropper, the Melodrama’s structure sets it apart. Performers don’t just act—they seat guests, serve drinks, and chat with the audience during intermissions. This creates a level of connection not often found in traditional theater. “You know the audience intimately as a performer, and they know you,” Tropper says. “I’ve met so many people who come to the show and say, ‘Toby, it’s so great to have you back.’ You don’t get that at other theaters because you’re so blocked off from the audience.”

Tropper likens the experience to a review that called it, “a mid-size family reunion where everyone’s invited,” a description that reflects the welcoming, personal atmosphere the Melodrama cultivates.

The theater stages a mix of classic dramas, comedies, and vaudeville revues. Their annual “Holiday Extravaganza” is a favorite, combining A Christmas Carol, a playful opera parody, and a holiday-themed vaudeville performance. Vaudeville, with its quick wit, slapstick humor, and audience interaction, remains central to the Melodrama’s charm. Running about six productions annually, the theater’s holiday show alone boasts dozens of performances between mid-November and December.

Natalie Mara, who plays Princess Allura in this year’s operetta, explains the unique challenges and rewards of performing at the Melodrama. “There’s nothing like it on the Central Coast. As an actor, the process is kind of wild because you’re basically learning three different shows, but that’s also what makes it special,” she says.

Situated in a predominantly Hispanic town, the Melodrama’s audience has historically skewed older and predominantly white. Mara, a Latina performer, hopes to inspire change. “Being a Latina on this stage has been really kind of an honor. I feel like there’s a connection I’m able to bring with young girls who might see themselves in me. That’s something I hope we keep building on—the diversity on our stage,” she says.

Keating also envisions a broader audience for the Melodrama. “I want everyone at the Melodrama. Theater and storytelling are something everyone can relate to. Storytelling is entertainment and can validate our existence,” he says.

Courtesy of Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville. A production of Sleeping Beauty at the Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville.

For newer cast members like Tommy Krob, who joined earlier this year, the Melodrama offers both artistic growth and personal development. “It really makes you think on your feet a lot more. Sometimes people in the audience are bold and throw things out, and you have to improvise around it. It’s exciting and terrifying, but it sharpens you,” Krob says.

Beyond the laughs and applause, the Melodrama’s performers emphasize the strong bonds within the cast. With a demanding schedule that includes double performances and post-show meet-and-greets, actors often rely on one another. “It’s not just a job—it’s a community,” Mara shares. “When someone’s having a tough day, we step in for each other. It’s like a family, and that’s what keeps us going.”

Keating credits the cast for the theater’s enduring success. “I could cry right now. They are so talented and incredibly kind. They bring their all to this theater, and it shows in every performance,” he says.

As the Melodrama nears its 50th anniversary next year, Tropper remains confident in its future.

For more information, visit www.americanmelodrama.com.