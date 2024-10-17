John Novacek completes his dynamic season as Festival Mozaic’s Artist-in-Residence

Festival Mozaic, which has showcased a diverse range of musical styles—from Baroque compositions to jazz quartets—has been a staple of the Central Coast for over 50 years. The event utilizes some of the region’s most iconic venues, including the historic Mission San Luis Obispo and the modern Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo (PAC), providing audiences with varied experiences.

This year pianist and composer, John Novacek, stands at the forefront of the festival’s musical programming. As the festival’s Artist-in-Residence for the 2023/2024 season, Novacek has played a vital role in curating performances, offering master classes, and engaging in collaborations with other artists. Reflecting on his role, Novacek expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase different aspects of his musicianship.

“[Artist-in-Residence] was a great way for me to represent all my different musical sides and the things that interest me, and the way I enjoy expressing myself,” Novacek said. “To my favorite audience out there, SLO/Central Coast, they’ve gotten to know me so well.”

This week, Novacek will begin his farewell performances with a free piano master class at Hancock College’s Patty Boyd Hall. His tour will also include a concert at the Harold J. Miossi CPAC at Cuesta College and his first full solo piano recital at Hancock College. The series will culminate in two jazz concerts at Libretto in Paso Robles, concluding a notable 20-year journey with Festival Mozaic.

Throughout his career, Novacek has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including Carnegie Hall and the Louvre. Despite his international acclaim, he maintains a special connection to the Central Coast, which he considers one of his “favorite places on Earth.”

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Novacek's love for the piano began somewhat later in life, at the age of ten. His introduction to music came through a friend’s performance of a Scott Joplin ragtime piece, which inspired him to teach himself how to play. Though ragtime was his initial passion, a friend later introduced him to the works of classical composers like Bach and Beethoven.

“He gave me all the Bach, Beethoven sonatas... just drowned me in that stuff. I ate it all up. From that moment, I knew this was what I had to do,” Novacek recalled.

Novacek’s connection to Festival Mozaic began in Seattle when he met Music Director Scott Yoo, who invited him to join the festival. Yoo, who will celebrate his 20th year with the festival next season, left a lasting impression on Novacek. Reflecting on their first concert together, Novacek described it as “one of the most intense musical experiences” of his career.

“Scott is frankly a musical genius,” Novacek said. “I’m extremely grateful to work with him.”

As Artist-in-Residence, Novacek enjoyed the freedom to design performances around his interests, describing the experience of performing as akin to acting. “It’s very live. You have a script, but you’re living a character. Every night, when you play these notes, it’s a little different,” he explained. “Music is drama. The piano is an orchestra in one instrument—each voice is a personality. To me, it’s drama, comedy, or a dramedy.”

Although his time as Artist-in-Residence is drawing to a close, Novacek’s involvement with Festival Mozaic is far from over. He plans to continue participating in the festival’s summer events and potentially the “Wintermezzo” series.

