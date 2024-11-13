The Monday Club: A century of community and women’s empowerment in San Luis Obispo

Founded in 1924, the Monday Club of San Luis Obispo is celebrating 100 years of history, service, and community impact. Since its inception, this civic organization has been dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and the arts—all centered within its iconic building designed by renowned architect Julia Morgan.

In 1924, Calvin Coolidge was president, silent films dominated entertainment, and a carton of eggs cost about ten cents. It was against this backdrop that a group of determined women in San Luis Obispo formed the Monday Club to create a space that empowered women and fostered community involvement.

The club’s mission has always been rooted in the belief that communities thrive when individuals come together for a common purpose. Dawn Turner, the current president, emphasized the ongoing relevance of this legacy.

“Whether it’s providing books to children who lack access, supporting Lumina Alliance, or hosting our Fine Arts Awards—an annual event for 64 years—we remain committed to making a meaningful impact,” Turner said.

The club’s name reflects the day of the week members initially met, at a time when opportunities for women to organize were scarce. Completed in 1934, the club’s California Mission-style building was one of Julia Morgan’s final projects. Despite facing significant health challenges, Morgan, California’s first licensed female architect, brought her vision to life with a focus on creating supportive spaces for women.

Alyssa Toledo

Robin Smith, a documentary filmmaker who chronicled the Monday Club’s history, noted Morgan’s commitment: “Julia had a really great sense of ‘what does this building need to do to support women?’” Of the more than 700 buildings she designed, 30 were specifically for women’s clubs. In 2016, the building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Today, the Monday Club has around 115 active members, encompassing professionals from diverse backgrounds such as retired educators, architects, lawyers, accountants, business leaders, and nurses. New members pay a $50 initiation fee and annual dues of $150.

The club’s programs continue to emphasize educational and cultural opportunities within the county. Turner underscores that their work remains as significant now as it was in 1924, with members actively working to uplift women and children.

Mary Qualls, a long-time member and chair of the Fine Arts Awards, reflected on the club’s impact.

“Our programs align with our original mission to enhance life in San Luis Obispo through civic engagement, education, and culture. The Fine Arts Awards tick all those boxes,” Qualls said.

The club’s centennial celebration featured a 1920s-themed gala complete with vintage attire, live jazz, and Charleston dance lessons. The event also premiered Smith’s documentary, showcasing the club’s evolution. Members donned period clothing, breathing life into the Roaring Twenties and paying homage to the club’s storied past.

Brooke Meek, a member and docent, shared her pride in the club’s legacy, recalling her career as an ER nurse and her experience as a docent at Hearst Castle.

“I graduated in 1980. Back then, I had to stand up when a doctor entered the room and give up my seat. It wasn’t so long ago that women were not highly valued. Now, as a docent, I said to the club president, ‘I want to lead tours dressed in 1920s and 1930s attire so visitors can feel what it was like.’”

As it looks to the future, the Monday Club faces the challenge of maintaining its historic building, which requires ongoing stewardship. Turner notes, “Any organization that can remain vital for 100 years is significant. A wonderful group of like-minded women coupled with this beautiful building—founded and maintained by women—is something to cherish. Friends often ask, ‘Who owns the building?’ I say, ‘We do. It’s our nonprofit. We do.’”

A matching grant from the Miossi Charitable Trust has bolstered the club’s efforts, doubling individual donations for building preservation. As the Monday Club embarks on its second century, members are eager to expand their programs and encourage younger generations to join.

For more information about the Monday Club, its initiatives, or how to become a member, visit themondayclubslo.org.