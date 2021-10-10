-
The Atascadero Printery, a 100-year-old structure that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, stood vacant and vandalized until recently,…
-
Residents of town of Paradise, destroyed in last year’s Camp Fire, are preparing to make some decisions on plans to rebuild. To assist in the process,…
-
A group of architecture students from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo met with Governor Gavin Newsom's office Thursday afternoon. The students have been…
-
A group of architecture students from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo has been working to reimagine Paradise, California. The students are creating plans to…
-
Joe Kourakis is a Cal Poly professor emeritus. On this month's Ears on Art episodes, Kourakis the conversation is about his architecture design concepts…
-
Bruce Bartlett, a well-known Central Coast architect whose projects included Cal Poly's El Corral Bookstore and the Santa Barbara Bowl, passed away Friday…
-
Broadcast date: 8/14/2014The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports in the U.S. alone buildings are responsible for as much as 39% of the total…