Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Patina propels captivating, holistic architecture and exterior design

Published November 1, 2022 at 9:30 PM PDT
Tom Wilmer
Brooke (left) and Steve Giannetti owners of Patina Home and Garden in Leipers Fork, Tennessee

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Steve and Brooke Giannetti at their Patina Farm in Ojai, California just days before the architect/designer couple moved to their new home in Tennessee.

Lisa Romerein
Brooke and Steve Giannetti's home in Ojai, California shortly before they moved to Leipers Fork, Tennessee is a classic example of their design philosophy utilizing elements with a timeless patina.

Come along and join the conversation to learn about the Giannetti’s philosophy of holistic interior and exterior design and architecture predicated on elements with an intrinsic patina of age—and thus the genesis of their business, Patina Home and Garden, in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Click here for Patina Home and Garden short video

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Foundation at Hearst Castle
You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio

NPR.ORG podcast Directory features Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer podcast

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
