Patina propels captivating, holistic architecture and exterior design

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Steve and Brooke Giannetti at their Patina Farm in Ojai, California just days before the architect/designer couple moved to their new home in Tennessee.

Lisa Romerein / Brooke and Steve Giannetti's home in Ojai, California shortly before they moved to Leipers Fork, Tennessee is a classic example of their design philosophy utilizing elements with a timeless patina.

Come along and join the conversation to learn about the Giannetti’s philosophy of holistic interior and exterior design and architecture predicated on elements with an intrinsic patina of age—and thus the genesis of their business, Patina Home and Garden, in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Click here for Patina Home and Garden short video

