A conversation with music legend Rosanne Cash at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival

While covering Bristol Rhythm and Roots Music Festival last month in Bristol, Virginia, correspondent Tom Wilmer had the absolute pleasure to visit with the festival headliner, Rosanne Cash.

To be transparent, Wilmer says, “I must confess that in addition to being an ardent fan of Rosanne’s music, I also adore her as a most kind, gracious and compassionate person. When I first interviewed her years ago at the Johnny Cash Music Festival at the University of Arkansas in Jonesboro I came away touched by her thoughtfulness, kindness and being totally focused, and in the moment.”

Come along and join the conversation as Rosanne waxes poetically about her life journey and passion for making the world a better place, along with a most humble awareness of the preciousness of life.

Tom Wilmer / Rosanne Cash on stage at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Music Festival in Bristol, Virginia

Just one of her litany of awards was bestowed in 2021 when she became the first female composer to receive the MacDowell Medal, awarded since 1960 to an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to American culture.

Rosanne Cash has released 15 albums that have earned 4 Grammys and 12 additional nominations.

Cash is also an author of four books including the best-selling memoir Composed, which the Chicago Tribune called “one of the best accounts of an American life you’ll likely ever read.”

* The intro/outro music, Every Day Feels Like a New Goodbye is from Rosanne Cash's album She Remembers Everything.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Foundation at Hearst Castle /

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio