Bristol VA/TN—resonating with America’s musical soul for a Century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA for a conversation with Dr. Rene Rodgers, head curator and Leah Ross, Executive Director. We’ll then visit with Kris Truelsen, WBCM Radio Bristol’s Program Manager located in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Truelsen is also host of the PBS television show, Farm and Fun Time.

Tom Wilmer / Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival Kick-Off concert at Lumac rooftop bar at the Bristol Hotel in Virginia.

We’ll then meet up with Matt Bolas, Executive Director with Explore Bristol.

Tom Wilmer / Downtown Bristol VA/TN at the Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival

Last but by no means least a visit with Joe Deel, the owner of Bristol’s legendary Burger Bar—the last place music legend, 29 year-old Hank Williams was seen alive before his tragic death in Oak Hills, West Virginia, January 1, 1953.

Tom Wilmer / The legendary Burger Bar in downtown Bristol, VA.

