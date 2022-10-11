© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Bristol VA/TN—resonating with America’s musical soul for a Century

Published October 11, 2022 at 1:00 AM PDT
Bristol Country Music Museum.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA.

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, VA for a conversation with Dr. Rene Rodgers, head curator and Leah Ross, Executive Director. We’ll then visit with Kris Truelsen, WBCM Radio Bristol’s Program Manager located in the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. Truelsen is also host of the PBS television show, Farm and Fun Time.

Rooftop bar at the Hotel Bristol.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival Kick-Off concert at Lumac rooftop bar at the Bristol Hotel in Virginia.

We’ll then meet up with Matt Bolas, Executive Director with Explore Bristol.

Party central at Bristol Music fest.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Downtown Bristol VA/TN at the Rhythm & Roots Reunion Festival

Last but by no means least a visit with Joe Deel, the owner of Bristol’s legendary Burger Bar—the last place music legend, 29 year-old Hank Williams was seen alive before his tragic death in Oak Hills, West Virginia, January 1, 1953.

Burger Bar Bristol VA.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
The legendary Burger Bar in downtown Bristol, VA.

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
