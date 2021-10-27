Enriching lives and transforming communities worldwide through the oral tradition at Tennessee’s International Storytelling Center

The International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough, Tennessee was the birthplace of the modern day renaissance of the art and passion of the oral tradition. In addition to the annual Storytelling Festival held annually in October, programs year round, including storytelling Live, and Freedom Stories (unearthing the Black Heritage of Appalachia) empower and inspire people to create healthier communities via shared cultural tales.

Join Ben Weakley, director of development for an overview of the Storytelling Center’s mission followed by kiran Singh Sirah, president who shares powerful tales of transformative oral tradition experiences in Northern Ireland and around the world that enrich lives and help build healthy communities through the art and craft of storytelling.

Funding for Journeys of Discovery is provided by Nashville's Big Back Yard economic initiative focused on rural communities in the southwest quarter of Tennessee and the Shoals Region of Northern Alabama.

You are invited to subscribe to the Lowell Thomas Award-winning podcast travel show, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, iHeartRadio, Apple Podcast.