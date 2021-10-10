-
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a visit with Mark Ezell, Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development. As an enticing inducement to stimulate travelers…
Journeys of Discovery: Legacy of developing the nuclear bomb--Secret City, Atomic City & White SandsJoin the journey to explore the past and present of Oakridge, Tennessee—the town that was dubbed Secret City as more than 75,000 workers settled in during…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer reporting from Chickamauga National Military Park at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia for a conversation with U.S. National Park…
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee where he visits with two artists, Lisa Fox and David Arms who own galleries in the heart of…
In the latter decades of the 19th Century, new towns and villages sprung up across Tennessee. Some of the settlers were U.S. citizens relocating from the…
One of Nashville’s coolest destinations is just nine miles from the heart of downtown. Warner Park encompasses 3,100 acres of forests and open fields,…
In the depths of World War II, top-secret labs were staffed around the clock to create a nuclear bomb. Oak Ridge in Tennessee, dubbed 'Secret City,' was…
Reelfoot Lake State Park, located in the northwest corner of Tennessee, is a unique wildlife haven. Tennessee State Parks naturalist David Haggard shares…
Come along with correspondent Tom Wilmer as he explores current facets of Memphis, Tenneesee.Milton Howery, public relations manager with Memphis Tourism,…
Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from Memphis, Tennessee, where he visits the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum with John Doyle, director of the Smithsonian…