Exploring historic Franklin, Tennessee's past and present

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the historic town of Franklin, Tennessee where he visits with Matthew Maxey, director of public relations.

Founded in the dawning days of the 18th Century, Franklin TN is blessed with an abundance of historic homes and downtown shops.

Tom Wilmer / Historic Landmark Book Shop with captivating Greek Revival architecture in downtown Franklin, TN

Less than 30 miles from Nashville, the allure is Franklin’s welcoming small town character melded with cutting-edge diners, family-owned boutiques, bistros and pubs.

Jillian Parks / Christmas-time stage performance with the Shindellas at the Franklin Theatre, Franklin, TN

Come along and join Maxey as he shares fascinating insights about Franklin’s legacy as the site of one of the the Civil War’s final battles, along with an insider’s recommendations for cool things to do and see.

Jillian Parks / Matthew Maxey (right) visits with Tom Wilmer in Franklin, TN

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

NPR.ORG / Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

