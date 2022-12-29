© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
WILMERlogo.jpg
Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Exploring historic Franklin, Tennessee's past and present

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM PST
Downtown Franklin TN Christmas 2022.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Timeless downtown Franklin, Tennessee dressed to the nines for Christmas season.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer reports from the historic town of Franklin, Tennessee where he visits with Matthew Maxey, director of public relations.

Founded in the dawning days of the 18th Century, Franklin TN is blessed with an abundance of historic homes and downtown shops.

Historic Landmark Book Shop Greek Revival architecture Franklin, TN.jpeg
Tom Wilmer
/
Historic Landmark Book Shop with captivating Greek Revival architecture in downtown Franklin, TN

Less than 30 miles from Nashville, the allure is Franklin’s welcoming small town character melded with cutting-edge diners, family-owned boutiques, bistros and pubs.

Christmas stage performance with the Shindellas at Franklin Theater TN.jpeg
Jillian Parks
/
Christmas-time stage performance with the Shindellas at the Franklin Theatre, Franklin, TN

Come along and join Maxey as he shares fascinating insights about Franklin’s legacy as the site of one of the the Civil War’s final battles, along with an insider’s recommendations for cool things to do and see.

Matthew Maxey (right) visits with Tom Wilmer in Franklin, TN.jpg
Jillian Parks
/
Matthew Maxey (right) visits with Tom Wilmer in Franklin, TN
Foundation at Hearst Castle logo 2.png

Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle

Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.

Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

npr-podcasts.jpg
NPR.ORG
/
Look for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer on NPR's Podcast Directory.

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast Directory, Apple Podcast, the NPR One App, Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer Tennessee
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
