Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

Patina Home & Garden—nostalgic design focused on the future in Leipers Fork, TN

By Tom Wilmer
Published December 16, 2022 at 2:42 PM PST
Brooke Gianetti (left) correspondent Tom Wilmer (center) Steve Gianetti (right) In their new Patina Home and Garden showroom in Leipers Fork, TN

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Steve and Brooke Giannetti at their new Patina Home and Garden retail showroom in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Patina Home and Garden showroom in Leipers Fork, Tennessee

Come along and join the conversation to learn about the Giannetti’s philosophy of holistic interior and exterior design and architecture predicated on elements with an intrinsic patina of age—and thus the genesis of their business, Patina Home and Garden.

Patina Home & Garden showroom in Leipers Fork, TN with seasonal flair.

The Giannetti’s also share their passion for their new home-base in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Foundation at Hearst Castle
Funding for Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is provided by the Foundation at Hearst Castle
Conserving the past to inspire future generations of dreamers and preserving the legacy of Julia Morgan.
Experience authentically curated historical events that recreate what it was like to be a guest of William Randolph Hearst. Learn more about becoming a supporting member of the Foundation at Hearst Castle.

Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer is featured on the NPR.ORG Podcast Directory

You are invited to subscribe to the six time Lowell Thomas Award-winning travel podcast, Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer, featured on the NPR Podcast DirectoryApple Podcast, the NPR One App  Stitcher.com and more than twenty other podcast hosting sites including iHeartRadio and Spotify

Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
