Patina Home & Garden—nostalgic design focused on the future in Leipers Fork, TN

Correspondent Tom Wilmer met up with Steve and Brooke Giannetti at their new Patina Home and Garden retail showroom in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

Jillian Parks / Patina Home and Garden showroom in Leipers Fork, Tennessee

Come along and join the conversation to learn about the Giannetti’s philosophy of holistic interior and exterior design and architecture predicated on elements with an intrinsic patina of age—and thus the genesis of their business, Patina Home and Garden.

Jillian Parks / Patina Home & Garden showroom in Leipers Fork, TN with seasonal flair.

The Giannetti’s also share their passion for their new home-base in Leipers Fork, Tennessee.

