Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe’s incredible life journey

Published June 8, 2022 at 10:51 PM PDT
Mike Wolf star of American pickers (right) visits with correspondent Tom Wilmer at his home in Leipers Fork, Tennessee

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer for a fascinating conversation with Mike Wolfe, host of American Pickers on the History Channel. Wilmer met up with Wolfe at his home in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

Wolfe shares engaging tales of growing up in Eau Claire, Iowa where he started picking treasures found in dumpsters as a six year-old, his quest to create the television show and how the proud denizens of the heartland of America continue to touch his heart.

This show was originally broadcast January 19, 2021 and is reposted as a Best-of-the-Best program from the archives ofJourneys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer.

Leiper's Fork, Tennessee
Tom Wilmer
Tom Wilmer produces on-air content for Issues & Ideas airing over KCBX and is producer and host of the six-time Lowell Thomas award-winning NPR podcast Journeys of Discovery with Tom Wilmer. Recorded live on-location across America and around the world, the podcasts feature the arts, culture, music, nature, history, science, wine & spirits, brewpubs, and the culinary arts--everything from baseball to exploring South Pacific atolls to interviewing the real Santa Claus in the Arctic.
